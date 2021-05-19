David Arquette Sent Nick Gage A Strange Gift As Payment For Documentary

Back in 2018, one of the most unexpected matches in wrestling history took place, as former WCW World Champion David Arquette faced the notoriously brutal Nick Gage in a Death Match at an event hosted by GCW.

As many know, things didn't quite go according to plan during the now infamous match as Gage hit Arquette with a light tube which left the star with a nasty cut on his neck and needing hospital treatment.

Gage has opened up about the match over the past week, indicating that Arquette's nervousness may have attributed to the stunt going wrong, but has now revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet what the Scream star sent to him as payment for the match being used in his 2020 documentary, "You Can't Kill David Arquette".

"He called my house a couple of times for he wanted to use the footage for a documentary and I asked for some money and he told me he don't give money out for documentaries so I said ‘Alright, bye.’ Then he kept calling and then his wife called and I said ‘Well, What, are you gonna pay me?’ Why are you going to use my footage and I'm pretty sure you guys you're gonna make money off his documentary. So what they did is instead of that they gave me a gift and they sent me a king-size mattress. So that's what I got out of it... It's a little weird, you know? I still have not opened it to this day. It's still in my house. I like my bed right now so I want to keep it in the thing oh, so when my bed goes, I have a new king-size mattress bed from David Arquette.”

Nick Gage himself is also a subject of a recent documentary, being the focal point of the third episode of 'Dark Side of the Ring's third season.