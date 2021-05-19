MVP Responds To WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Match Criticism
Posted By: Dom Cruise on May 19, 2021
The lumberjack match at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash between The Miz and Damien Priest has certainly divided opinion across the wrestling community, with many feeling that the inclusion of zombies was a step too far.
MVP, who is currently managing WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, has now had his say on the matter, at first tweeting
“I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid. Also… Undertaker is the best!!!!!!” before following up with a series of tweets, which you can see below.
It's fair to say MVP may have a point, but the match continues to draw the ire from many fans. What are your thoughts? Sound off below...
https://wrestlr.me/68221/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 19
May 19 - The lumberjack match at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash between The Miz and Damien Priest has certainly divided opinion across the wrestling community, with[...]
May 19
May 19 - More contestants were announced for the Casino Battle Royale match for AEW Double or Nothing on Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark. Joining Christian and [...]
May 19
May 19 - Earlier this month Andrade made a shock appearance in AAA and instantly challenged the current AEW, Impact, and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega to a mat[...]
May 18
May 18 - The WWE 24/7 Championship last night saw its 142nd title change in its two-year history last night on WWE Raw, with R-Truth seeing his 51st reign come[...]
May 18
May 18 - Bryan Alvarez has reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the lumberjack match involving The Miz and Damien Priest was pre-taped. The match h[...]
May 18
May 18 - 'MOX', the new autobiography written by former AEW and WWE Champion Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) will be released via Permuted Press on November[...]
May 17
May 17 - It was all a ruse! So it turns out that the open challenge set by MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wasn't for the WWE Championship after all.[...]
May 17
May 17 - Former two-time WWE Champion The Miz was possibly injured at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash in his lumberjack match against Damien Priest. Dave Meltzer re[...]
May 17
May 17 - Don Kernodle, who won the NWA World Tag Team Championship with WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter at the 1983 event MACW/NWA The Final Conflict, has sad[...]
May 17
May 17 - MVP has announced that Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship on tonight's Raw in an open challenge. However, two people that will not be able[...]
May 17
May 17 - WWE are set to shake things up soon on both Raw and Smackdown with brand new stage designs. When Smackdown moved to Fox in 2019, both of their main br[...]
May 17
May 17 - In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his excitement for AEW's return to the road. After revealing last[...]
May 17
May 17 - WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is being remembered today on the first anniversary since his tragic death. Da Beast, as he was known to fans was caught in[...]
May 17 More On The Return Of Jinder Mahal Fightful Select has reported how Jinder Mahal has been waiting for a return to the ring for months, evidenced by his return during January's WWE Super[...]
May 17 - Fightful Select has reported how Jinder Mahal has been waiting for a return to the ring for months, evidenced by his return during January's WWE Super[...]
May 17
May 17 - It has been announced that Arash Markazi will interview Pete Dunne on Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. This follows after Markazi also conducted a s[...]
May 17
May 17 - Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature a segment involving Alexa Bliss, who will celebrate Natalya and Tamina's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship v[...]
May 17
May 17 - The zombies used during last night's WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV are the hot topic of the day. They were used as lumberjacks for Damian Priest&rsqu[...]
May 17
May 17 - British Boxer Tyson Fury, who wrestled in WWE against Braun Strowman at the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel PPV event in Saudi Arabia was backstage at the Wrestl[...]
May 17
May 17 - Ring of Honor announced today their Best in the World pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021, and will have fans in attendance fo[...]
May 16
May 16 - As seen on tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash, the company booked a load of zombies to invade the ring during The Miz's match against Damian Priest. [...]
May 16
May 16 - During Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro to retain the title afte[...]
May 16
May 16 - During tonight's WWE Wrestlemania Backlash the company announced that their annual Hell In A Cell pay-per-view will take place very early this year on[...]