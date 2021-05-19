MVP Responds To WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Match Criticism

The lumberjack match at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash between The Miz and Damien Priest has certainly divided opinion across the wrestling community, with many feeling that the inclusion of zombies was a step too far.

MVP, who is currently managing WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, has now had his say on the matter, at first tweeting “I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid. Also… Undertaker is the best!!!!!!” before following up with a series of tweets, which you can see below.

I don't "have" to "defend" anything. Just pointing out the ridiculous hypocrisy. Taker didn't eat people. But he was a DEAD MAN. He could teleport and shoot lightening. He was buried alive. But no, he didn't eat people. That's just too unbelievable. https://t.co/3reR7khhbN — MVP (@The305MVP) May 18, 2021

So you're ok with a zombie that shoots lightening and teleports, just not the kind that eat people. Got it. https://t.co/LzaJltbX70 — MVP (@The305MVP) May 18, 2021

I'm glad Taker debuted in the 90's because if he debuted today, the fans wouldn't allow him to become the Legend he is today. — Bruno Radke (@FIRbruno) May 18, 2021

It's fair to say MVP may have a point, but the match continues to draw the ire from many fans. What are your thoughts? Sound off below...