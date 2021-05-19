More Announced For AEW's Casino Battle Royale Match At Double Or Nothing

The match will be the 5th Casino Royale match, with previous winners including the likes of Adam Page, Lance Archer, Nyla Rose, and Death Triangle. AEW Double or Nothing is scheduled to take place on May 30th.

Joining Christian and Matt Sydal for the opportunity to receive an AEW World Championship match at a time of their choosing will be Matt Hardy, Colt Cabana, Jungle Boy, Private Party, Evil Uno, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

More contestants were announced for the Casino Battle Royale match for AEW Double or Nothing on Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark.

