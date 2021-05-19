Mega Championship Match Confirmed For Triplemania XXIX

Earlier this month Andrade made a shock appearance in AAA and instantly challenged the current AEW, Impact, and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega to a match. After a few weeks of consideration, Omega has finally accepted the challenge.

In a pre-recorded message, Omega responded to Andrade saying the following:

“This belt, the one that represents lucha libre, that you so proudly represent, it’s always going to be around my waist and you should be thankful. Because not only do I represent lucha libre, I represent all pro wrestling. That’s not going to change any time soon. Send your best at me, send Andrade. The dream match is going to happen. Andrade vs. Kenny Omega, TripleMania. I’ll see you there.”

The news comes following Omega learning that he has to defend his AEW Championship in a three-way match against Pac and Orange Cassidy at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30th whilst also defending his Impact World Championship against Moose at Against All Odds on June 12th.

Kenny Omega vs Andrade will happen at Triplemania XXIX on August 14th.