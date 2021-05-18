The WWE 24/7 Championship was first introduced on the 20th May 2019 by Mick Foley on an episode of WWE Raw and has divided opinion ever since. Akira Tozawa is now in his 9th reign as champion.

The WWE 24/7 Championship last night saw its 142nd title change in its two-year history last night on WWE Raw, with R-Truth seeing his 51st reign come to an end thanks to a surprise sneak attack by Akira Tozawa three days before the championship's second anniversary.

New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On Last Night's Raw

WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Match Reportedly Pre-Taped

Jon Moxley's Autobiography Release Date Announced

WWE Championship Result On Raw (SPOILERS)

The Miz Reportedly Injured At WWE Wrestlemania Backlash

Former NWA Tag Team Champion Don Kernodle Passes Away

WWE Championship Match Announced For Tonight's Raw

New RAW And SmackDown Sets Reportedly Coming Soon

AEW's Tony Khan Promises Jacksonville That They Won't Be Left Behind

Remembering Shad Gaspard On The First Anniversary Since His Tragic Death

More On The Return Of Jinder Mahal

Pete Dunne Segment Announced For Tuesday's WWE NXT

Tonight's WWE Raw To Feature Alexa Bliss Segment

Chris Jericho Says The Zombies Used During WM Backlash 'Set Wrestling Back 30 Years'

Tyson Fury Was Backstage At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

ROH To Have Ticketed Fans In Attendance At Best In The World Pay-Per-View

Batista Blasts Fan Who Criticized WrestleMania Backlash Zombies

Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View Moved To June

Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

Bianca Belair Retains SmackDown Women's Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

