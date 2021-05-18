WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Match Reportedly Pre-Taped

Bryan Alvarez has reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the lumberjack match involving The Miz and Damien Priest was pre-taped.

The match has come under some heavy criticism due to the inclusion of zombies as lumberjacks as a result of the WWE's partnership with Zack Snyder's latest film 'Army of the Dead', starring Dave Bautista.

It was previously reported that former two-time WWE Champion The Miz was injured during the match, which is now believed to be a torn ACL, meaning The Miz could potentially be out for a number of months.