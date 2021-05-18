Jon Moxley's Autobiography Release Date Announced

'MOX', the new autobiography written by former AEW and WWE Champion Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) will be released via Permuted Press on November 2nd 2021.

Permuted Press previously released 'Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously', by Moxley's wife and former WWE Announcer Renee Paquette.

Here's the press release:

"Ride alongside Jon Moxley as he retraces some of the highways traveled on his remarkable journey. Revel in the never-before-told stories about his early life in Cincinnati, Ohio; the gritty independent wrestling scene where he cut his teeth; the complicated corporate landscape of the WWE where he bucked against authority; and the rebellious upstart AEW, where he won the championship in 2020 and was finally free to achieve the vision of the wrestler he’d always wanted to be.

With plenty of pitstops and revelatory insights, including grizzly ultraviolent encounters, crazy characters who became lifelong friends, and his unforgettable matches in Japan, MOX is the riveting account of the life of a brawler. It is a tale written in blood and soaked in debauchery, with a good dose of wisdom accumulated along the way.

More than a backstage pass into the arena, MOX is a ticket into the ring. Once inside, you’ll never look at pro wrestling the same again."

'MOX' is now available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.