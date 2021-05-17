WWE Championship Result On Raw (SPOILERS)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Kofi Kingston went on to win the match due to interference from Xavier Woods and Drew McIntrye.

So it turns out that the open challenge set by MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wasn't for the WWE Championship after all. Kofi Kingston, who had already competed earlier in the evening in a winning effort against Randy Orton, answered the call, only for MVP to reveal that the open challenge was just an opportunity to face Lashley... in a non-title match.

It was all a ruse!

Posted By: Dom Cruise on May 17, 2021

