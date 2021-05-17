The Miz Reportedly Injured At WWE Wrestlemania Backlash

Former two-time WWE Champion The Miz was possibly injured at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash in his lumberjack match against Damien Priest.

Dave Meltzer reported via F4Wonline.com that Miz suffered a knee injury during the match, but no other details are yet known.

The match was widely criticized for the inclusion of zombies and The Miz was missing from John Morrison's match against Damien Priest on tonight's episode of Raw.