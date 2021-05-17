Former NWA Tag Team Champion Don Kernodle Passes Away

Posted By: Dom Cruise on May 17, 2021

Don Kernodle, who won the NWA World Tag Team Championship with WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter at the 1983 event MACW/NWA The Final Conflict, has sadly passed away at the age of 71.

NWA Posted the following on Facebook...

The duo defeated Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood in a Steel Cage match for the titles in the main event. Don Kernodle would also win the titles with the likes of Bob Orton Jr and former WWWF World Heavyweight Champion Ivan Koloff.

Everyone at wrestlingnewssource.com sends their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Don Kernode.