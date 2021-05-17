New RAW And SmackDown Sets Reportedly Coming Soon
Posted By: Dominic Bolton on May 17, 2021
WWE are set to shake things up soon on both Raw and Smackdown with brand new stage designs. When Smackdown moved to Fox in 2019, both of their main brands had a complete set overhaul but now Andrew Zarian of the ‘
Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast’ has reported that new sets for Raw and Smackdown are currently being constructed.
With the ThunderDome era coming to an end and WWE reportedly resuming touring in July starting with Money In The Bank, we can expect a brand new look on both shows.
