AEW's Tony Khan Promises Jacksonville That They Won't Be Left Behind

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his excitement for AEW's return to the road.

After revealing last week that AEW would begin touring again in July, visiting Miami, Florida, and Texas along the way, Khan has assured fans that Jacksonville would not be forgotten.

"The show is on the road, but we’re going to keep coming back to Jacksonville too. The fans have been great here and we’re going to stop through regularly. I plan to not be a stranger here. We’ll continue to do shows around here because I think the fans have supported us so great, in this area and people driving in from Orlando, Daytona and the surrounding areas."

Needless to say, Jacksonville has become AEW's home during the pandemic and it's clear to see that won't be changing any time soon.