Remembering Shad Gaspard On The First Anniversary Since His Tragic Death

A collection of the most entertaining moments and best matches of Shad’s career in WWE as a member of Cryme Tyme alongside JTG.

When lifeguards attempted to rescue the swimmers, Gaspard made it clear that his son should be rescued first. Gaspard was washed under the sea. The U.S. Coast Guard began a search for and on May 20, 2020, Gaspard’s body washed ashore in Venice Beach.

Da Beast, as he was known to fans was caught in a rip current on May 17, 2020 at Venice Beach along with a group of other swimmers. Gaspard was swimming with his young son, Aryeh Gaspard.

WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is being remembered today on the first anniversary since his tragic death.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Championship Match Announced For Tonight's Raw

MVP has announced that Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship on tonight's Raw in an open challenge. However, two people that will not be able to challenge are former Universal Champion Braun [...] May 17 - MVP has announced that Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship on tonight's Raw in an open challenge. However, two people that will not be able to challenge are former Universal Champion Braun [...]

New RAW And SmackDown Sets Reportedly Coming Soon

WWE are set to shake things up soon on both Raw and Smackdown with brand new stage designs. When Smackdown moved to Fox in 2019, both of their main brands had a complete set overhaul but now Andrew Za[...] May 17 - WWE are set to shake things up soon on both Raw and Smackdown with brand new stage designs. When Smackdown moved to Fox in 2019, both of their main brands had a complete set overhaul but now Andrew Za[...]

AEW's Tony Khan Promises Jacksonville That They Won't Be Left Behind

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his excitement for AEW's return to the road. After revealing last week that AEW would begin touring again in July, [...] May 17 - In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan expressed his excitement for AEW's return to the road. After revealing last week that AEW would begin touring again in July, [...]

Remembering Shad Gaspard On The First Anniversary Since His Tragic Death

WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is being remembered today on the first anniversary since his tragic death. Da Beast, as he was known to fans was caught in a rip current on May 17, 2020 at Venice Beach alo[...] May 17 - WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is being remembered today on the first anniversary since his tragic death. Da Beast, as he was known to fans was caught in a rip current on May 17, 2020 at Venice Beach alo[...]

More On The Return Of Jinder Mahal

Fightful Select has reported how Jinder Mahal has been waiting for a return to the ring for months, evidenced by his return during January's WWE Superstar Spectacle. The former WWE Champion finally m[...] May 17 - Fightful Select has reported how Jinder Mahal has been waiting for a return to the ring for months, evidenced by his return during January's WWE Superstar Spectacle. The former WWE Champion finally m[...]

Pete Dunne Segment Announced For Tuesday's WWE NXT

It has been announced that Arash Markazi will interview Pete Dunne on Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. This follows after Markazi also conducted a sit-down interview with Adam Cole. Below is the ann[...] May 17 - It has been announced that Arash Markazi will interview Pete Dunne on Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network. This follows after Markazi also conducted a sit-down interview with Adam Cole. Below is the ann[...]

Tonight's WWE Raw To Feature Alexa Bliss Segment

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature a segment involving Alexa Bliss, who will celebrate Natalya and Tamina's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship victory against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on last [...] May 17 - Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature a segment involving Alexa Bliss, who will celebrate Natalya and Tamina's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship victory against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on last [...]

Chris Jericho Says The Zombies Used During WM Backlash 'Set Wrestling Back 30 Years'

The zombies used during last night's WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV are the hot topic of the day. They were used as lumberjacks for Damian Priest’s match against The Miz. The segment was done to[...] May 17 - The zombies used during last night's WWE WrestleMania Backlash PPV are the hot topic of the day. They were used as lumberjacks for Damian Priest’s match against The Miz. The segment was done to[...]

Tyson Fury Was Backstage At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

British Boxer Tyson Fury, who wrestled in WWE against Braun Strowman at the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel PPV event in Saudi Arabia was backstage at the Wrestlemania Backlash PPV last night. Fury and his son [...] May 17 - British Boxer Tyson Fury, who wrestled in WWE against Braun Strowman at the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel PPV event in Saudi Arabia was backstage at the Wrestlemania Backlash PPV last night. Fury and his son [...]

ROH To Have Ticketed Fans In Attendance At Best In The World Pay-Per-View

Ring of Honor announced today their Best in the World pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021, and will have fans in attendance for the event. ROH issued the following: For the f[...] May 17 - Ring of Honor announced today their Best in the World pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021, and will have fans in attendance for the event. ROH issued the following: For the f[...]

Batista Blasts Fan Who Criticized WrestleMania Backlash Zombies

As seen on tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash, the company booked a load of zombies to invade the ring during The Miz's match against Damian Priest. The angle was done to help promote Army of the Dea[...] May 16 - As seen on tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash, the company booked a load of zombies to invade the ring during The Miz's match against Damian Priest. The angle was done to help promote Army of the Dea[...]

Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

During Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro to retain the title after Reigns forced Cesaro to submit to the Guillotine[...] May 16 - During Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro to retain the title after Reigns forced Cesaro to submit to the Guillotine[...]

WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View Moved To June

During tonight's WWE Wrestlemania Backlash the company announced that their annual Hell In A Cell pay-per-view will take place very early this year on June 20, 2021. WWE normally holds the Money In T[...] May 16 - During tonight's WWE Wrestlemania Backlash the company announced that their annual Hell In A Cell pay-per-view will take place very early this year on June 20, 2021. WWE normally holds the Money In T[...]

Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

During tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in triple threat action. The match opened with Lashley tr[...] May 16 - During tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in triple threat action. The match opened with Lashley tr[...]

Bianca Belair Retains SmackDown Women's Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

Bianca Belair defended her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley and was successful during tonight's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Bayley walked to the ring and revealed "Bel [...] May 16 - Bianca Belair defended her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley and was successful during tonight's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Bayley walked to the ring and revealed "Bel [...]

Zombies Have Invaded WWE WrestleMania Backlash Devouring The Miz

Damian Priest recently picked a lumberjack stipulation for his match with The Miz at tonight's WrestleMania Backlash as the rivalry between the two men concluded. What we hadn't predicted i[...] May 16 - Damian Priest recently picked a lumberjack stipulation for his match with The Miz at tonight's WrestleMania Backlash as the rivalry between the two men concluded. What we hadn't predicted i[...]

Historic First-Ever Title Change At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

History was made at tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Dominik and Rey Mysterio won their match against The Dirty Dawgs and have become the first-ever father and son tag team champions[...] May 16 - History was made at tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Dominik and Rey Mysterio won their match against The Dirty Dawgs and have become the first-ever father and son tag team champions[...]

Rhea Ripley Retains RAW Women's Championship During Opening Of WrestleMania Backlash

During tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match. Ripley picked up the win to re[...] May 16 - During tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match. Ripley picked up the win to re[...]

Jon Moxley Shows Up To Fight Nick Gage At GCW Draft Day

AEW star Jon Moxley loves a fight and today Moxley showed up at GWC draft day to confront reigning champion Nick Gage. Their feud has been ongoing for a while now since Moxley appeared at another GWC[...] May 16 - AEW star Jon Moxley loves a fight and today Moxley showed up at GWC draft day to confront reigning champion Nick Gage. Their feud has been ongoing for a while now since Moxley appeared at another GWC[...]

Don Callis No Longer An IMPACT Wrestling Executive?

Don Callis has been removed as an "IMPACT Executive" from IMPACT Wrestling's official website. The news was noted by Dave Meltzer on today's Wrestling Observer Radio. It remains unknown whether this [...] May 16 - Don Callis has been removed as an "IMPACT Executive" from IMPACT Wrestling's official website. The news was noted by Dave Meltzer on today's Wrestling Observer Radio. It remains unknown whether this [...]

Hall Of Famer Believes Daniel Bryan Will Return To WWE

On the latest My World podcast, Ric Flair commented on Daniel Bryan and believes he will be back with WWE, he just needs some time out with his family. Here is what he said: “He doesn’t [...] May 16 - On the latest My World podcast, Ric Flair commented on Daniel Bryan and believes he will be back with WWE, he just needs some time out with his family. Here is what he said: “He doesn’t [...]