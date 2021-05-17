More On The Return Of Jinder Mahal

Fightful Select has reported how Jinder Mahal has been waiting for a return to the ring for months, evidenced by his return during January's WWE Superstar Spectacle.

The former WWE Champion finally made his return to WWE television in a match-winning effort against Jeff Hardy on WWE Main Event before returning to the main roster on last week's episode of WWE Raw alongside two new lackeys, Shanky and Veer (known as Indus Sher on NXT).

It is reported that Saurav Gurjar was originally meant to accompany Jinder Mahal upon his return but WWE officials believed that Gurjar was not yet ready for WWE TV, hence why Shanky and Veer ended up replacing him. Gurjar is believed to have headed back to the WWE Performance Center for the time being.