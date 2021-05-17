Tonight's WWE Raw To Feature Alexa Bliss Segment

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature a segment involving Alexa Bliss, who will celebrate Natalya and Tamina's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship victory against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on last week's episode of Smackdown.

The celebration will take place during an 'Alexa's Playground' segment on tonight's show. WWE posted the following...

At WrestleMania Backlash, Natalya & Tamina took their place on the top of the mountain when they overcame the dominant Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax to become the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!

Tonight, the new titleholder tandem will travel from their moment of glory right into the twisted darkness of Alexa’s Playground. For weeks, Little Miss Bliss (or more specifically her friend Lilly) has set her demented gaze on an unknown Superstar, going so far as to get an up-close look at the Six-Women’s Tag Team Match last week on the red brand. What, if anything, is her interest in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions? Will the subject of her interest finally be revealed?

