ROH To Have Ticketed Fans In Attendance At Best In The World Pay-Per-View

Ring of Honor announced today their Best in the World pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021, and will have fans in attendance for the event.

ROH issued the following:

For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and in-person to the best wrestling fans of the planet.

Ring of Honor is welcoming fans back into the arena for the Best In The World pay-per-view at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (previously known as UMBC Event Center) in Baltimore on Sunday night, July 11th, 2021!

As always, the health and well-being of fans are ROH’s top priorities. The event will have limited capacity, and “pod” seating will be implemented to ensure proper social distancing of six feet between each group of ticket holders. Additionally, temperatures will be taken upon entry and masks will be required to be worn by all attendees throughout the event.

Pods are available in all ticket quantities throughout the arena up to a maximum of six seats per group. For larger orders, fans can contact ROH directly at help@rohwrestling.com before tickets go on-sale to help ensure they get seats as close together as possible.

Final health and safety policies will be provided approximately 2-3 weeks before the event as the pandemic conditions and government guidelines continue to change. Any refund requests due to the conditions of the pandemic or stringency of health and safety policies will be honored.

“Our locker room full of tremendous athletes have missed the energy of connecting with our great fans that you only get with a live show. We look forward to giving them more of the best bell-to-bell action, including the return of the ‘Survival of the Fittest’ tournament and the highly anticipated Women’s Championship Tournament this summer.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of our talented athletes, fans and everyone who has done their part to keep each other safe. It’s been a challenging year, no doubt, but we’re excited to continue to ramp up what we do best. Nothing beats the thrill of witnessing The Best Wrestling on the Planet and seeing your favorite stars LIVE and in-person. We would like to do this still with the fans’ safety, health and well-being as ROH’s top priorities, said Joe Koff, COO of Ring of Honor.”

Tickets for Best In The World will go on sale with special pricing for everyone on Monday, June 7th at 10 a.m. ET. All floor seats will be priced at $50.00 and all arena seats will be priced at $30.00, plus all applicable fees.

But first, on Monday, May 24th, at 10 a.m. ET, HonorClub members will be able to begin purchasing tickets as part of a special pre-sale on ROHWrestling.com and they will receive an additional discount of $10 per ticket!

For this presale, seats will be assigned as the best available pod for the size of the group, based on the timestamp of the order (first come, first served). Floor seats will be priced at $40 and Arena seating will be priced at $20, plus applicable ticketing and facility fees. The presale ends Monday, May 31st at midnight ET.

Due to the pandemic, ROH has not held an event in front of fans since February of last year. ROH resumed TV tapings last summer at UMBC Event Center with no spectators and under the strictest COVID-19 protocols in conjunction with the Maryland State Athletic Commission.

Despite not having fans in attendance, the action in ROH has been as hot as ever. The buzz-worthy happenings include the revival of Pure wrestling; faction warfare being waged between La Faccion Ingobernable, The Foundation and Violence Unlimited; an infusion of new talent; and the return of the women’s division.

ROH’s stars undoubtedly are chomping at the bit to perform in front of a live crowd and show why they are the best wrestlers on the planet. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver live and in person at Best In The World!

Sunday, July 11th, 2021

Best in the World

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Baltimore, MD

Bell Time: 7 p.m. ET

Doors: 6 p.m. ET

Visit ROHWrestling.com to purchase tickets:

Monday, May 24th @ 10 a.m. ET – May 31st @ Midnight ET (HonorClub Members)

Monday, June 7th @ 10 a.m. ET (General Public)

Pricing

Floor : $50.00 | $40.00 (HC presale)

Arena: $30.00 | $20.00 (HC presale)

**Max pod size is 6. Please contact help@rohwrestling.com for any additional questions about seating or the ticket on-sale.