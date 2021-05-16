Batista Blasts Fan Who Criticized WrestleMania Backlash Zombies

As seen on tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash, the company booked a load of zombies to invade the ring during The Miz's match against Damian Priest. The angle was done to help promote Army of the Dead which sponsored the pay-per-view and also stars WWE legend Batista.

The angle however drew a lot of criticism on social media with one fan tweeting Batista calling the zombies "insulting" ...

"Hey Dave I love you, but this zombie shit on the WWE Backlash show was insulting!"

Batista replied and blasted the fan telling them to tweet Vince McMahon instead.

"Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of fucking zombies. I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?!"

