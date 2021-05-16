WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Batista Blasts Fan Who Criticized WrestleMania Backlash Zombies
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2021
As seen on tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash, the company booked a load of zombies to invade the ring during The Miz's match against Damian Priest. The angle was done to help promote Army of the Dead which sponsored the pay-per-view and also stars WWE legend Batista.
The angle however drew a lot of criticism on social media with one fan tweeting Batista calling the zombies "insulting" ...
"Hey Dave I love you, but this zombie shit on the WWE Backlash show was insulting!"
Batista replied and blasted the fan telling them to tweet Vince McMahon instead.
"Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of fucking zombies. I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?!"
Wtf you telling me?!! You think I booked a bunch of fucking zombies. I’m on a damn plane! Shouldn’t you be tweeting Vince?! 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/Eb8wNdijRI
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 17, 2021
Ha!!!! All a part of my evil plan. 1st! Book zombies at a PPV to piss everyone off. 2nd!!Call the managers of every Walgreens in the country and get them to raise the price of milk. 3rd! Get celebrities elected into office!! (Twirls handlebar mustache) 4th… Rule the world! 😈 https://t.co/0h9FTfj3cG
— The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 17, 2021