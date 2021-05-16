Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

During tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in triple threat action.

The match opened with Lashley trying to work together with McIntyre, but he didn't like this idea initially but then changed his mind and they both took down Strowman with a double suplex. McIntyre and Lashley then brawled.

Strowman returned the match and dove off the ring apron onto Lashley and McIntyre. There was a lot of hard-hitting action and it turned nasty when Strowman used the steel steps, but his momentum didn't last long as a claymore from McIntyre sent him over the barricade.

McIntyre and Lashley took the action up the ramp to the top of the stage and McIntyre sent Lashley crashing through an LED screen that exploded.

Strowman continued the match in the ring with McIntyre. McIntyre delivered a Michinoku Driver to Strowman nearly gaining victory.

The action then returned to the outside of the ring with Strownman hitting a powerbomb on McIntyre through the announce desk.

Once the action returned to the ring McIntyre hit the claymore to Strowman. However, Lashley returned to the match and sent McIntyre out of the ring. L

Lashley then pinned Strowman with a spear.