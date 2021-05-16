Bianca Belair Retains SmackDown Women's Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

Bianca Belair defended her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley and was successful during tonight's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

Bayley walked to the ring and revealed "Bel Loser" shaved into the back of her head.

Belair took the lead in the match but Bayley fought back to gain the upper hand by going after Belair’s earring. The action spilled over outside the ring where Bayley slammed Belair onto the ring steps and then followed up with a suplex on the mat.

The action returned to the ring and Bayley mocked Belair by laughing, which got Belair fired up for a comeback.

At one point in the match, Bayley tried to pin Belair while grabbing the ring ropes but the referee caught her. Bayley then raked Belair's eye behind the referee's back.

Bayley then delivered a Bayley to Belly and it looked like the match was over but Belair kicked out. Bayley then tried to grab Belair's braid but she counted and pinned Bayley with a little help from her braid!