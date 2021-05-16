Zombies Have Invaded WWE WrestleMania Backlash Devouring The Miz

Damian Priest recently picked a lumberjack stipulation for his match with The Miz at tonight's WrestleMania Backlash as the rivalry between the two men concluded.

What we hadn't predicted is zombies would be involved in the match...yes ZOMBIES!

Prior to the match, John Morrison was trying to find the lumberjacks backstage and ran into zombies.

When Miz and Morrison made their entrances, the zombies invaded the Thunderdome and surrounded them. Morrison an away and Miz was alone in the ring with Priest. Corey Graves said, "we’re not relaunching ECW again."

Miz tried to run under the ring while Graves suggested Miz was looking for "Lucille" which is Negan’s barbed-wire bat on popular zombie show The Walking Dead.

The zombies caused havoc on Miz and Morrison allowing Priest to deliver the Hit The Lights.

Miz was devoured by the zombies post-match!