Historic First-Ever Title Change At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

He got the tag and ended the match with a frog splash!

As the match started, Rey went 2 on 1 against The Dawgs. Halfway through the match, Dominik made his way down to the ring holding his ribs.

During the Kickoff-show, Roode and Ziggler attacked Dominik Mysterio. It appeared Dominik would be unable to compete.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio won their match against The Dirty Dawgs and have become the first-ever father and son tag team champions in WWE History.

Batista Blasts Fan Who Criticized WrestleMania Backlash Zombies

As seen on tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash, the company booked a load of zombies to invade the ring during The Miz's match against Damian Priest. The angle was done to help promote Army of the Dea[...] May 16 - As seen on tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash, the company booked a load of zombies to invade the ring during The Miz's match against Damian Priest. The angle was done to help promote Army of the Dea[...]

Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

During Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro to retain the title after Reigns forced Cesaro to submit to the Guillotine[...] May 16 - During Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro to retain the title after Reigns forced Cesaro to submit to the Guillotine[...]

WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View Moved To June

During tonight's WWE Wrestlemania Backlash the company announced that their annual Hell In A Cell pay-per-view will take place very early this year on June 20, 2021. WWE normally holds the Money In T[...] May 16 - During tonight's WWE Wrestlemania Backlash the company announced that their annual Hell In A Cell pay-per-view will take place very early this year on June 20, 2021. WWE normally holds the Money In T[...]

Bobby Lashley Retains WWE Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

During tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in triple threat action. The match opened with Lashley tr[...] May 16 - During tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in triple threat action. The match opened with Lashley tr[...]

Bianca Belair Retains SmackDown Women's Championship At WrestleMania Backlash

Bianca Belair defended her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley and was successful during tonight's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Bayley walked to the ring and revealed "Bel [...] May 16 - Bianca Belair defended her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley and was successful during tonight's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Bayley walked to the ring and revealed "Bel [...]

Zombies Have Invaded WWE WrestleMania Backlash Devouring The Miz

Damian Priest recently picked a lumberjack stipulation for his match with The Miz at tonight's WrestleMania Backlash as the rivalry between the two men concluded. What we hadn't predicted i[...] May 16 - Damian Priest recently picked a lumberjack stipulation for his match with The Miz at tonight's WrestleMania Backlash as the rivalry between the two men concluded. What we hadn't predicted i[...]

Historic First-Ever Title Change At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

History was made at tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Dominik and Rey Mysterio won their match against The Dirty Dawgs and have become the first-ever father and son tag team champions[...] May 16 - History was made at tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Dominik and Rey Mysterio won their match against The Dirty Dawgs and have become the first-ever father and son tag team champions[...]

Rhea Ripley Retains RAW Women's Championship During Opening Of WrestleMania Backlash

During tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match. Ripley picked up the win to re[...] May 16 - During tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match. Ripley picked up the win to re[...]

Jon Moxley Shows Up To Fight Nick Gage At GCW Draft Day

AEW star Jon Moxley loves a fight and today Moxley showed up at GWC draft day to confront reigning champion Nick Gage. Their feud has been ongoing for a while now since Moxley appeared at another GWC[...] May 16 - AEW star Jon Moxley loves a fight and today Moxley showed up at GWC draft day to confront reigning champion Nick Gage. Their feud has been ongoing for a while now since Moxley appeared at another GWC[...]

Don Callis No Longer An IMPACT Wrestling Executive?

Don Callis has been removed as an "IMPACT Executive" from IMPACT Wrestling's official website. The news was noted by Dave Meltzer on today's Wrestling Observer Radio. It remains unknown whether this [...] May 16 - Don Callis has been removed as an "IMPACT Executive" from IMPACT Wrestling's official website. The news was noted by Dave Meltzer on today's Wrestling Observer Radio. It remains unknown whether this [...]

Hall Of Famer Believes Daniel Bryan Will Return To WWE

On the latest My World podcast, Ric Flair commented on Daniel Bryan and believes he will be back with WWE, he just needs some time out with his family. Here is what he said: “He doesn’t [...] May 16 - On the latest My World podcast, Ric Flair commented on Daniel Bryan and believes he will be back with WWE, he just needs some time out with his family. Here is what he said: “He doesn’t [...]

Update On Why WWE Is Pushing Tamina

As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown, Tamina and Natalya defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Bayszler to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The reason for Tamina winning the gold according to [...] May 16 - As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown, Tamina and Natalya defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Bayszler to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The reason for Tamina winning the gold according to [...]

The Godfather Reveals Best WWE Backstage Fight He Witnessed

WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather recently revealed the most memorable backstage fight he’s seen during an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. “Ahmed Johnson and D’Lo Bro[...] May 16 - WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather recently revealed the most memorable backstage fight he’s seen during an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. “Ahmed Johnson and D’Lo Bro[...]

Ric Flair Discusses Dealing With Anxiety During His Career

Ric Flair discussed was recently interviewed on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. During the interview, he opened up about dealing with anxiety during his wrestling career: "That was my job. I l[...] May 16 - Ric Flair discussed was recently interviewed on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. During the interview, he opened up about dealing with anxiety during his wrestling career: "That was my job. I l[...]

Nobody Really Knows Why Keith Lee Is Off WWE Television

Where is Keith Lee? Lee’s last had a WWE match on the February 8 episode of Monday Night RAW when he defeated Matt Riddle. He was then scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber PPV [...] May 16 - Where is Keith Lee? Lee’s last had a WWE match on the February 8 episode of Monday Night RAW when he defeated Matt Riddle. He was then scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber PPV [...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE WrestleMania Backlash will take place tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Below is the final announced card: WWE Championship Triple Threat MatchBobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre [...] May 16 - WWE WrestleMania Backlash will take place tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. Below is the final announced card: WWE Championship Triple Threat MatchBobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre [...]

Kenny Omega Loses Match At IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege

During tonight's IMPACT Under Siege event, IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers went up against Eddie Edwards and IMPACT Tag Team Champions FinJuice from Skyway Studios in Nashville[...] May 15 - During tonight's IMPACT Under Siege event, IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers went up against Eddie Edwards and IMPACT Tag Team Champions FinJuice from Skyway Studios in Nashville[...]

Moose Is Now Officially Number One Contender For IMPACT World Title

Kenny Omega's next challenger for IMPACT World Title has been decided. During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege Moose defeated Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel, and Chris Sabi[...] May 15 - Kenny Omega's next challenger for IMPACT World Title has been decided. During tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege Moose defeated Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel, and Chris Sabi[...]

Fire N’ Flava Regain IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege event witnessed Fire N’ Flava regain their IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships, with the duo defeating Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering to win bac[...] May 15 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege event witnessed Fire N’ Flava regain their IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships, with the duo defeating Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering to win bac[...]

AEW Announces Several Matches For Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the following matches for Monday's edition of Dark: Elevation. - Brian Cage versus Mike Sydal- The Bunny versus KiLynn King- Lance Archer versus Bear Bronson- The Acclaimed versus K[...] May 15 - AEW has announced the following matches for Monday's edition of Dark: Elevation. - Brian Cage versus Mike Sydal- The Bunny versus KiLynn King- Lance Archer versus Bear Bronson- The Acclaimed versus K[...]

Final Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege Event

IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents their Under Siege event streaming on Impact Plus from 8PM EST. - Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin vs.[...] May 15 - IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents their Under Siege event streaming on Impact Plus from 8PM EST. - Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin vs.[...]

New Jack’s Wife Issues Statement On His Death

New Jack’s Wife Jennifer Young released a statement thanking people for the love and support they have shown for the loss of her husband. She issued the statement on New Jack’s official F[...] May 15 - New Jack’s Wife Jennifer Young released a statement thanking people for the love and support they have shown for the loss of her husband. She issued the statement on New Jack’s official F[...]

Booker T Discusses The Best Locker Room Fight He Ever Witnessed

During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on one of the best fights that he’s seen in a wrestling locker room. Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller and Buff [...] May 15 - During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on one of the best fights that he’s seen in a wrestling locker room. Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller and Buff [...]

John Cena Discusses His Hope To Return To WWE

WWE legend John Cena was recently interviewed by the Den Of Geek to promote the new Suicide Squad 2 movie. During the extensive interview, Cena spoke about his Firefly Funhouse match from WrestleMani[...] May 15 - WWE legend John Cena was recently interviewed by the Den Of Geek to promote the new Suicide Squad 2 movie. During the extensive interview, Cena spoke about his Firefly Funhouse match from WrestleMani[...]