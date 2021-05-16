Rhea Ripley Retains RAW Women's Championship During Opening Of WrestleMania Backlash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2021

During tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match.

Ripley picked up the win to retain.

Charlotte Flair debuted new ring gear inspired by the 101 Dalmatians character Cruella de Vil.The match opened with Charlotte slide outside the ring. Asuka and Rhea went after Charlotte and then fought each other.

Asuka led with the momentum but the tables turned when Charlotte delivered her trademark moonsault to Asuka and Rhea on the outside on the ring.

Asuka and Rhea at one point hit Charlotte with a double superplex.

Toward the end of the bout, Charlotte got knocked off the ring apron allowing Rhea to hit the Rip Tide to pin Asuka and retain the title.