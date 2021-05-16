Hall Of Famer Believes Daniel Bryan Will Return To WWE

On the latest My World podcast, Ric Flair commented on Daniel Bryan and believes he will be back with WWE, he just needs some time out with his family.

Here is what he said:

“He doesn’t have an option, he’s going to go home with Brie (Bella). He’s one of the nicest kids I’ve ever met in the business and he wouldn’t leave the WWE. I would have a very difficult time believing he would leave the WWE, if he does, I’d be very surprised. That whole family, everybody’s tied to the WWE.

“I was under the impression he wanted to go home and spend more time with the kids. I don’t know what he’s going to do, whatever he does I wish him nothing but the best. He’s a great worker and just being honest with you, I did not think that at his size he could make a difference, but he has. Despite his size, he is really a hell of a hand.”