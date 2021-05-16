WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Godfather Reveals Best WWE Backstage Fight He Witnessed
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2021
WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather recently revealed the most memorable backstage fight he’s seen during an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews.
“Ahmed Johnson and D’Lo Brown, and D’Lo whooped his ass. See, D’Lo’s a real wrestler, he was a collegiate wrestler, and D’Lo had him hooked so bad, and he’s trying to tap out, and D’Lo had him hooked so bad that me and Ron had to tell him, ‘D’Lo, let him go, let him go, D’Lo’ because D’Lo was going to break his arm or something, but that was the best one I’ve seen.”
“Don’t know, don’t remember, I just remember D’Lo and him going at it, I don’t remember why. Ahmed Johnson was, he just didn’t get it. He didn’t fit in with us either. He didn’t get it. And at that point, everybody couldn’t stand him. I’m about the only guy that probably doesn’t have real nasty things to say about him. I just tell people that he didn’t get it. He didn’t get it. We tried to help him but he just didn’t get it.”
