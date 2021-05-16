Ric Flair Discusses Dealing With Anxiety During His Career

Ric Flair discussed was recently interviewed on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

During the interview, he opened up about dealing with anxiety during his wrestling career:

"That was my job. I loved doing it, and I didn’t see it as work. But anxiety, I have wrestled matches where I couldn’t feel my hands. I had anxiety. I had what’s called agoraphobia for a while too, where I couldn’t get myself to leave the house. I was traveling with Arn Anderson, Kevin Sullivan, and somebody else, and we were in a small town where I was wrestling JYD. We rode around for the weekend, and I called Kevin to come down to my room. Kevin flew with me home. Then, for about a month, I would have a hard time driving out of my driveway and go into the airport to catch flights. I felt like if I wasn’t in my house or my backyard, I was lost. I could not attach myself to it. I was not having any fun. It is hard to explain, but wrestling when you can’t feel your hands, especially when I’m gonna do a flip or I’m gonna push off somebody for a backdrop, or take a press slam or something, it was brutal."