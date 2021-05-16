Nobody Really Knows Why Keith Lee Is Off WWE Television

Where is Keith Lee?

Lee’s last had a WWE match on the February 8 episode of Monday Night RAW when he defeated Matt Riddle. He was then scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber PPV on February 21 but was pulled at the last minute and has not been seen since.

Some speculate he is injured, others that there are creative issues.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported the following:

"I have never been able to get a full answer on what happened to him. I have been led to believe it’s more of a creative thing than an injury thing, and they just for whatever reason, I don’t know why, I don’t know what the full story is. Whether he just fell foul of Vince McMahon somehow, or there is something going on that they’re keeping close to the vest, which is always possible."

Johnson is not the first source to report not knowing really what is going on with Lee.