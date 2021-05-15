Final Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege Event
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 15, 2021
IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents their Under Siege event streaming on Impact Plus from 8PM EST.
- Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel
- Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Fire N’ Flava
- Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. El Phantasmo
- Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Havok
- Impact Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: TJP and Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju and Shera vs. XXXL vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton
- Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice
- Willie Mack vs. W. Morrisey
- Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus
- Susan & Kimber Lee vs. Tenille Dashwood & Taylor Wilde
