Booker T Discusses The Best Locker Room Fight He Ever Witnessed

During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on one of the best fights that he’s seen in a wrestling locker room.

Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller and Buff Bagwell. That was a good one right there… I think Cat Miller was actually dating, not dating, but hanging out with (Buff’s) ex-wife. And Bagwell was pretty hot about it. We were in Sturgis, South Dakota. I’ll never forget it because we were outside at this table. Everything was outside at Sturgis, you know? There was nothing inside because it was an outside show and what not, and we had catering set up outside.”

“I remember Cat Miller sitting down and Buff Bagwell was going to try and sneak shot him. And he came over to sneak shot Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller! People don’t know man, this dude is like the real deal. Blackbelt Jones, something like that. And he moved so quick on Bagwell, blocked it and was on him so fast. Bagwell couldn’t wait for somebody to break it up. It was one of those types of deals.”