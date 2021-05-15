Randy Orton Discusses The Possibility Of Leaving WWE For Hollywood

Randy Orton discussed the possibility of becoming a Hollywood movie star like John Cena and Batista during an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show.

Orton made it clear Hollywood isn't for him:

“I see them branching off and doing other things or making sure they have something lined up for when they can’t wrestle anymore,” Orton said. “I kind of see myself being WWE for life. I don’t know why I’d go anywhere else, who knows what the future holds. Although I love movies, I love sending in auditions almost monthly, I don’t think acting is my passion, I’m not trying to move to Hollywood or move to New York and be a full-time actor.

“The way Cena did it, the way Batista did it is they used WWE as a jumping board to go into Hollywood. I think I’m happy with my place in the WWE right now, the money’s good, the talents good, the locker room is great, I have a good relationship with all the people in charge and I don’t see why I’d change that. I only see all of those different variables getting better over the coming years.”