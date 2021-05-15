WWE Hall Of Famer Announced To Appear On Tuesday’s NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 15, 2021

Everybody's Got a Price!

WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase has been announced for NXT again this coming Tuesday.

DiBiase has been working in segments with Cameron Grimes.

Below is the official WWE.com preview:

Everyone has a price, and “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase is bringing his fortune to the black-and-gold brand.

The WWE Hall of Famer is headed to the Capitol Wrestling Center for a cant-miss appearance on NXT this Tuesday at 8/7 C.

Cameron Grimes new money has been no match for Dibiase’s wealth in recent weeks, as the Million Dollar Man has outbid him for a luxurious mansion, one-upped his watch game and even taught him a valuable yet frustrating lesson.

What will the Million Dollar Man have in store this time around?

Cameron Grimes is foiled again by Ted DiBiase: WWE NXT, April 27, 2021



