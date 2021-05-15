WWE Shuts Down Short-Lived Talent Management Division

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 15, 2021

WWE has reportedly shut down its talent management division.

The plan for the division only came about in November 2020 and only had a run for around a month, according to a report from PWInsider.

WWE wanted the division to manage and support talent dealing with third-party opportunities outside of the WWE brand.

The company described the division last year:

WWE Talent Management Group will deliver best-in-class 360-degree support of Talent across all internal lines of business and key external partners, amplifying Talent brand value and maximizing monetization opportunities for Talent and WWE.

It remains unclear why it closed.