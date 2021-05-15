Kurt Angle Discusses Whether He Was Happy With His Return Run In WWE

"Yes and no. If they would’ve started me out wrestling when I returned, I was ready. I was wrestling consistently. Even when I took a year off, I went on the indie circuit and kept myself busy, kept myself in shape because I knew WWE was gonna call on me. So, yeah, I was a little disappointed. I thought that being a top talent like I was, I thought that I would get a possible title run and I didn’t come anywhere close to that….to go to WWE, and everything just drizzled out. It was what it was, and I can’t complain about it. I’m just glad Vince brought me back so I could show how much I love and respect the fans. That’s what it was all about.”

Here is what he had to say when he was asked if he was happy with it:

Kurt Angle recently discussed his return run in WWE during an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast

» More News From This Feed

AEW Announces Several Matches For Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced the following matches for Monday's edition of Dark: Elevation. - Brian Cage versus Mike Sydal- The Bunny versus KiLynn King- Lance Archer versus Bear Bronson- The Acclaimed versus K[...] May 15 - AEW has announced the following matches for Monday's edition of Dark: Elevation. - Brian Cage versus Mike Sydal- The Bunny versus KiLynn King- Lance Archer versus Bear Bronson- The Acclaimed versus K[...]

Final Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege Event

IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents their Under Siege event streaming on Impact Plus from 8PM EST. - Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin vs.[...] May 15 - IMPACT Wrestling tonight presents their Under Siege event streaming on Impact Plus from 8PM EST. - Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin vs.[...]

New Jack’s Wife Issues Statement On His Death

New Jack’s Wife Jennifer Young released a statement thanking people for the love and support they have shown for the loss of her husband. She issued the statement on New Jack’s official F[...] May 15 - New Jack’s Wife Jennifer Young released a statement thanking people for the love and support they have shown for the loss of her husband. She issued the statement on New Jack’s official F[...]

Booker T Discusses The Best Locker Room Fight He Ever Witnessed

During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on one of the best fights that he’s seen in a wrestling locker room. Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller and Buff [...] May 15 - During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on one of the best fights that he’s seen in a wrestling locker room. Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller and Buff [...]

John Cena Discusses His Hope To Return To WWE

WWE legend John Cena was recently interviewed by the Den Of Geek to promote the new Suicide Squad 2 movie. During the extensive interview, Cena spoke about his Firefly Funhouse match from WrestleMani[...] May 15 - WWE legend John Cena was recently interviewed by the Den Of Geek to promote the new Suicide Squad 2 movie. During the extensive interview, Cena spoke about his Firefly Funhouse match from WrestleMani[...]

Ring of Honor Survival Of The Fittest Tournament Returning

ROH's Kevin Eck has announced the following: You asked for the Survival of the Fittest tournament to come back and the ROH Board of Directors listened. The tournament returns in June on ROH TV. Orig[...] May 15 - ROH's Kevin Eck has announced the following: You asked for the Survival of the Fittest tournament to come back and the ROH Board of Directors listened. The tournament returns in June on ROH TV. Orig[...]

WWE SmackDown Pulls In Lowest Viewership Of 2021 For WM Backlash Go-Home Episode

Friday's WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX has reportedly drawn its lowest viewership in a while. The overnight numbers from TVLine.com reveal the 2-hour broadcast average[...] May 15 - Friday's WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX has reportedly drawn its lowest viewership in a while. The overnight numbers from TVLine.com reveal the 2-hour broadcast average[...]

Randy Orton Discusses The Possibility Of Leaving WWE For Hollywood

Randy Orton discussed the possibility of becoming a Hollywood movie star like John Cena and Batista during an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show. Orton made it clear Hollywood isn't for him: &l[...] May 15 - Randy Orton discussed the possibility of becoming a Hollywood movie star like John Cena and Batista during an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show. Orton made it clear Hollywood isn't for him: &l[...]

Paul Heyman Remembers New Jack During WWE Talking Smack

As reported last night, ECW original New Jack passed away aged 58 yesterday. The controversial wrestler was remembered by former ECW owner Paul Heyman on the most recent episode of Talking Smack. "I[...] May 15 - As reported last night, ECW original New Jack passed away aged 58 yesterday. The controversial wrestler was remembered by former ECW owner Paul Heyman on the most recent episode of Talking Smack. "I[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Announced To Appear On Tuesday’s NXT

Everybody's Got a Price! WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase has been announced for NXT again this coming Tuesday. DiBiase has been working in segments with Cameron Grimes. Below is [...] May 15 - Everybody's Got a Price! WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase has been announced for NXT again this coming Tuesday. DiBiase has been working in segments with Cameron Grimes. Below is [...]

Sami Zayn's Israel/Palestine Conflict Tweets Have Got Him Into Some Bother

Sami Zayn has landed himself in some hot water. The SmackDown Superstar has been forced to remove a number of tweets concerning the current Israel/Palestine conflict. His tweets contained the [...] May 15 - Sami Zayn has landed himself in some hot water. The SmackDown Superstar has been forced to remove a number of tweets concerning the current Israel/Palestine conflict. His tweets contained the [...]

WWE Shuts Down Short-Lived Talent Management Division

WWE has reportedly shut down its talent management division. The plan for the division only came about in November 2020 and only had a run for around a month, according to a report from PWInsider. W[...] May 15 - WWE has reportedly shut down its talent management division. The plan for the division only came about in November 2020 and only had a run for around a month, according to a report from PWInsider. W[...]

Kurt Angle Discusses Whether He Was Happy With His Return Run In WWE

Kurt Angle recently discussed his return run in WWE during an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast Here is what he had to say when he was asked if he was happy with it: "Yes an[...] May 15 - Kurt Angle recently discussed his return run in WWE during an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast Here is what he had to say when he was asked if he was happy with it: "Yes an[...]

More On The Tension Between Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks

As previously reported, there is ramblings from a number of sources concerning backstage tension between the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, click here to read more from PW[...] May 15 - As previously reported, there is ramblings from a number of sources concerning backstage tension between the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, click here to read more from PW[...]

WWE Announces Programming Schedule For Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has announced their full schedule for Sunday as part of their WrestleMania Backlash programming: WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show, Watch Along and more slated for WrestleMania Backlash SundayGe[...] May 14 - WWE has announced their full schedule for Sunday as part of their WrestleMania Backlash programming: WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show, Watch Along and more slated for WrestleMania Backlash SundayGe[...]

New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE SmackDown

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE women’s tag team titles. Tamina pinned Nia for the victory. Following the bi[...] May 14 - On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE women’s tag team titles. Tamina pinned Nia for the victory. Following the bi[...]

ECW Original New Jack Passes Away Aged 58

ECW original New Jack (Jerome Young) has passed away at the age of 58. The news of his sudden death is being reported by PWInsider who revealed he passed away following a heart attack in North Caroli[...] May 14 - ECW original New Jack (Jerome Young) has passed away at the age of 58. The news of his sudden death is being reported by PWInsider who revealed he passed away following a heart attack in North Caroli[...]

AEW Executive Vice Presidents Reportedly No Longer On Speaking Terms

There have been some ramblings of the Executive Vice Presidents in AEW no longer being on speaking terms. The EVP’s of the promotion are Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Wade[...] May 14 - There have been some ramblings of the Executive Vice Presidents in AEW no longer being on speaking terms. The EVP’s of the promotion are Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Wade[...]

Update On Bray Wyatt Following Concerning Report

Bray Wyatt hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania 37. Some social media posts recently surfaced suggesting Bray Wyatt has taken some time off WWE television due to his mental health, althou[...] May 14 - Bray Wyatt hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania 37. Some social media posts recently surfaced suggesting Bray Wyatt has taken some time off WWE television due to his mental health, althou[...]

WWE Makes Changes To COVID-19 Testing Policy

WWE has made changes to its COVID-19 testing policy. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that instead of testing taking place the day before a show, those who live in Orlando will now be[...] May 14 - WWE has made changes to its COVID-19 testing policy. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that instead of testing taking place the day before a show, those who live in Orlando will now be[...]

News On The MLW Library Being Removed From YouTube

You may have noticed large chunks of the MLW video library have been taken down from YouTube. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that part of the MLW library has been removed from YouTube as [...] May 14 - You may have noticed large chunks of the MLW video library have been taken down from YouTube. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that part of the MLW library has been removed from YouTube as [...]

Top Women’s Wrestler Looks Set To Sign With WWE

Bea Priestley is expected to sign a deal with WWE soon. As reported a few weeks ago, Priestley finished up with Stardom which she has been a part of since 2017. She decided not to re-sign with them a[...] May 14 - Bea Priestley is expected to sign a deal with WWE soon. As reported a few weeks ago, Priestley finished up with Stardom which she has been a part of since 2017. She decided not to re-sign with them a[...]

AEW Has Been In Contact With Recently Released WWE Superstar Andrade

As you probably would have expected, All Elite Wrestling and Andrade have reported has some talks since his departure from WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted "there have been talks" be[...] May 14 - As you probably would have expected, All Elite Wrestling and Andrade have reported has some talks since his departure from WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted "there have been talks" be[...]

WWE Reportedly Looking For 'Fresh Faces' For Monday Night RAW

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE feels their RAW roster is lacking and needs some fresh faces, especially in the main event picture given Randy Orton and AJ Styles are now[...] May 14 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE feels their RAW roster is lacking and needs some fresh faces, especially in the main event picture given Randy Orton and AJ Styles are now[...]