New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE SmackDown

THEY DID IT!! After a long and winding road, @TaminaSnuka & @NatbyNature win their first Women's #TagTeamTitles ! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/olsgUCkrZf

Following the big win, Natalya and Tamina cut promo which was then followed with fireworks.

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE women’s tag team titles.

