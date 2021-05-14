ECW Original New Jack Passes Away Aged 58

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2021

ECW original New Jack (Jerome Young) has passed away at the age of 58.

The news of his sudden death is being reported by PWInsider who revealed he passed away following a heart attack in North Carolina where he resided.

Young's wife reported his passing to the website.

New Jack was a hugely controversial figure in the world of professional wrestling and best known for his time in the original ECW.

We send out our condolences to the family and friends of Jerome Young.