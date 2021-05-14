AEW Executive Vice Presidents Reportedly No Longer On Speaking Terms

There have been some ramblings of the Executive Vice Presidents in AEW no longer being on speaking terms. The EVP’s of the promotion are Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.

Wade Keller and Jason Powell of PWTorch have confirmed there are some issues backstage:

Keller said, “There’s gonna a book written someday by some of these EVP’s or someone else closely observing and we’re gonna learn about a lot of dysfunction. We’re gonna learn what a very short honeymoon period there was between certain key people in the company, who aren’t even talking to each other anymore. I think we’re gonna find that out. I know there are people in other wrestling companies saying The Bucks and Cody and Kenny it’s not gonna be long at all before they want to have nothing to do with each other. The honeymoon period is going to be short. It seems like it is. It seems like there’s some disengagement and people going off into their own that is showing up in certain ways.”

Powell said, “if that is not happening, they need to clear up that misconception. I do think it’s happening.” He continued, “there’s a would-be difference maker who could go there that has that opinion that there’s all this in-fighting and this person for that reason is hesitant to go there.”