WWE Makes Changes To COVID-19 Testing Policy

WWE has made changes to its COVID-19 testing policy.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that instead of testing taking place the day before a show, those who live in Orlando will now be tested on the morning of the show.

Those in Orlando can get their tests done at the Performance Center in Orlando

Dave Meltzer said the following:

"For talent, there has also been a minor change. Previously, all talent had to get tested the day before, with the key being they would then know who failed and could adjust accordingly. Now, with so many being vaccinated, those who come from out of town get tested in Tampa at the hotel the day before the show, as before. But if you live in Orlando, you can avoid the drive to Tampa the day before the show and get tested at 8:30 a.m., or around that time, at the Performance Center, and then go home. You can then wait to get the results before having to be at the building generally around 1 p.m. for the show. It’s a convenience issue for those who live in the Orlando area, they don’t have to drive to Tampa the day before or get tested the morning of the show at 8:30 a.m., then stick around Tampa all day until the show ends at 10-11 p.m. They can test, go home for three plus hours and then leave Orlando for the 75 or so minute drive to Tampa for the show. For NXT they can test in the morning rather than the day before, and go back home for several hours. Most of the NXT performers, live in the Orlando area"