There was some speculation Priestley would join AEW as she did some work for them in 2020 but she was released due to the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

As reported a few weeks ago, Priestley finished up with Stardom which she has been a part of since 2017. She decided not to re-sign with them and NJPW.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Makes Changes To COVID-19 Testing Policy

WWE has made changes to its COVID-19 testing policy. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that instead of testing taking place the day before a show, those who live in Orlando will now be[...] May 14 - WWE has made changes to its COVID-19 testing policy. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that instead of testing taking place the day before a show, those who live in Orlando will now be[...]

News On The MLW Library Being Removed From YouTube

You may have noticed large chunks of the MLW video library have been taken down from YouTube. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that part of the MLW library has been removed from YouTube as [...] May 14 - You may have noticed large chunks of the MLW video library have been taken down from YouTube. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that part of the MLW library has been removed from YouTube as [...]

Top Women’s Wrestler Looks Set To Sign With WWE

Bea Priestley is expected to sign a deal with WWE soon. As reported a few weeks ago, Priestley finished up with Stardom which she has been a part of since 2017. She decided not to re-sign with them a[...] May 14 - Bea Priestley is expected to sign a deal with WWE soon. As reported a few weeks ago, Priestley finished up with Stardom which she has been a part of since 2017. She decided not to re-sign with them a[...]

AEW Has Been In Contact With Recently Released WWE Superstar Andrade

As you probably would have expected, All Elite Wrestling and Andrade have reported has some talks since his departure from WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted "there have been talks" be[...] May 14 - As you probably would have expected, All Elite Wrestling and Andrade have reported has some talks since his departure from WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted "there have been talks" be[...]

WWE Reportedly Looking For 'Fresh Faces' For Monday Night RAW

Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE feels their RAW roster is lacking and needs some fresh faces, especially in the main event picture given Randy Orton and AJ Styles are now[...] May 14 - Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE feels their RAW roster is lacking and needs some fresh faces, especially in the main event picture given Randy Orton and AJ Styles are now[...]

Update On How Long Chris Jericho Will Be Out Of Ring Action For

In an update on Chris Jericho's elbow injury, it is being reported that he will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks. Jericho suffered the injury during the fall from the Blood & Guts cage on AEW [...] May 14 - In an update on Chris Jericho's elbow injury, it is being reported that he will be out of ring action for 4-6 weeks. Jericho suffered the injury during the fall from the Blood & Guts cage on AEW [...]

Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling’s Under Siege Pay-Per-View

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, below is the updated match card for the upcoming Under Siege pay-per-view event which will will air on May 15th on IMPACT! Plus. Impact World [...] May 14 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, below is the updated match card for the upcoming Under Siege pay-per-view event which will will air on May 15th on IMPACT! Plus. Impact World [...]

Date For AEW Full Gear 2021 Pay-Per-View Revealed

AEW's next big pay-per-view will be the Double or Nothing event, which will take place on May 30, 2021 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will see the return of the S[...] May 14 - AEW's next big pay-per-view will be the Double or Nothing event, which will take place on May 30, 2021 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will see the return of the S[...]

Chris Jericho Suffers Legitimate Injury After Blood And Guts Match

Chris Jericho is dealing with an elbow injury at this time. Previous reports stated that no one from The Inner Circle or The Pinnacle suffered any injuries during the Blood and Guts match. Jericho wa[...] May 13 - Chris Jericho is dealing with an elbow injury at this time. Previous reports stated that no one from The Inner Circle or The Pinnacle suffered any injuries during the Blood and Guts match. Jericho wa[...]

Asuka On Experiencing Anti-Asian Racism At The Airport

In an article posted by Entertainment Tonight Canada, Asuka discussed her experience with anti-asian racism at the airport. There has been a recent uptick in violence against Asians in the USA.[...] May 13 - In an article posted by Entertainment Tonight Canada, Asuka discussed her experience with anti-asian racism at the airport. There has been a recent uptick in violence against Asians in the USA.[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Fell Back Below 1 Million Viewers This Week

AEW viewership dropped this week following last week's highly anticipated Blood & Guts match. The two-hour broadcast on TNT this week pulled in 936,000 viewers, which is down from 1.090 million l[...] May 13 - AEW viewership dropped this week following last week's highly anticipated Blood & Guts match. The two-hour broadcast on TNT this week pulled in 936,000 viewers, which is down from 1.090 million l[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Slammiversary PPV Date

IMPACT Wrestling has announced their next big pay-per-view, Slammiversary will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The event will take place live from Nashville. There will be a lot of attention [...] May 13 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced their next big pay-per-view, Slammiversary will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The event will take place live from Nashville. There will be a lot of attention [...]

Update On When WWE Plans To Bring Back Live Fans

The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast recently broke the news that WWE NXT was moving to Tuesday Nights and it now appears they have another big scoop. The podcast has received word from a source that WW[...] May 13 - The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast recently broke the news that WWE NXT was moving to Tuesday Nights and it now appears they have another big scoop. The podcast has received word from a source that WW[...]

WWE Shows Off Old School Poster For Roman Reigns Vs Cesaro At WrestleMania Backlash

WWE revealed a nice looking old school poster advertising the Roman Reigns vs Cesaro match at WrestleMania Backlash. The match is for the WWE Universal Championship. The PPV is set to happen this com[...] May 13 - WWE revealed a nice looking old school poster advertising the Roman Reigns vs Cesaro match at WrestleMania Backlash. The match is for the WWE Universal Championship. The PPV is set to happen this com[...]

Allison Danger And David Taylor Attending WWE Performance Center As Guest Coaches

PWInsider is reporting that ROH and SHIMMER alumni Allison Danger is attending the WWE Performance Center. Danger is working there as a guest coach. Besides her, David Taylor is also said to be atten[...] May 13 - PWInsider is reporting that ROH and SHIMMER alumni Allison Danger is attending the WWE Performance Center. Danger is working there as a guest coach. Besides her, David Taylor is also said to be atten[...]

Who Do Fans Want On The Cover Of The WWE 2K22 Video Game?

WWE Games has not revealed the cover for WWE 2K22 yet or announced the release date, but FOX has been polling their followers to find out which Superstar fans want to feature on the front cover of the[...] May 13 - WWE Games has not revealed the cover for WWE 2K22 yet or announced the release date, but FOX has been polling their followers to find out which Superstar fans want to feature on the front cover of the[...]

Steve Austin Comments On Working With Triple H, Reflects On The Two-Man Power Trip

Steve Austin appeared on Drew McIntyre’s “Drew & A” interview series which aired on Peacock and the WWE Network this week. During the episode, he shared his thoughts on Triple H.[...] May 13 - Steve Austin appeared on Drew McIntyre’s “Drew & A” interview series which aired on Peacock and the WWE Network this week. During the episode, he shared his thoughts on Triple H.[...]

Update On Why Santana Did Not Appear On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite The Inner Circle interrupted The Pinnacle’s celebrations. On the show, it was revealed Santana wasn’t with the group because he had been put in jail for using [...] May 13 - On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite The Inner Circle interrupted The Pinnacle’s celebrations. On the show, it was revealed Santana wasn’t with the group because he had been put in jail for using [...]

Batista Confused By WWE Booking, 'Seriously? Jobbing out Asuka?! WTF?'

On Monday's WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka. It was announced Asuka and Charlotte Flair will challenge Ripley for the RAW women's title at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Form[...] May 13 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka. It was announced Asuka and Charlotte Flair will challenge Ripley for the RAW women's title at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Form[...]

Brandi Rhodes Says She Was "Moved" By Cody’s Promo On AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes delivered a very powerful promo during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT to set up his match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. His Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to praise h[...] May 13 - Cody Rhodes delivered a very powerful promo during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT to set up his match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. His Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to praise h[...]

Former WWE Superstar Threw Up Before Every Match

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly was recently interviewed by The Asylum Wrestling Store during a virtual autograph signing, during which she revealed that she used to vomit before her wrestling matche[...] May 13 - Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly was recently interviewed by The Asylum Wrestling Store during a virtual autograph signing, during which she revealed that she used to vomit before her wrestling matche[...]

Ric Flair On Bret Hart, 'God He's Bitter'

Ric Flair recently addressed Bret Hart’s criticisms of others in the wrestling business on a Jeff Jarrett's My World podcast. He called his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer "bitter" “What I [...] May 13 - Ric Flair recently addressed Bret Hart’s criticisms of others in the wrestling business on a Jeff Jarrett's My World podcast. He called his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer "bitter" “What I [...]

Zelina Vega Is Reportedly Returning To WWE

Zelina Vega is reportedly heading back to WWE. Vega was spotted at the WWE Performance Center today, according to Fightful Select. It is reported she was there for filming of some kind and not just m[...] May 13 - Zelina Vega is reportedly heading back to WWE. Vega was spotted at the WWE Performance Center today, according to Fightful Select. It is reported she was there for filming of some kind and not just m[...]

Darby Allin Cuts Emotional Off-Air Promo Following AEW Dynamite

Following tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Darby Allin cut a promo to the live audience after losing the TNT Championship to Miro in the main event of the show. Allin expressed how much the title meant [...] May 12 - Following tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Darby Allin cut a promo to the live audience after losing the TNT Championship to Miro in the main event of the show. Allin expressed how much the title meant [...]