WWE Reportedly Looking For 'Fresh Faces' For Monday Night RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2021
Insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE feels their RAW roster is lacking and needs some fresh faces, especially in the main event picture given Randy Orton and AJ Styles are now in tag teams.
There has been some talk internally about pushing Damien Priest much further and moving soon to be returning Aleister Black from Friday Night SmackDown to Monday Night RAW.
