Date For AEW Full Gear 2021 Pay-Per-View Revealed

WWE Makes Changes To COVID-19 Testing Policy WWE has made changes to its COVID-19 testing policy. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that instead of testing taking place the day before a show, those who live in Orlando will now be[...]
News On The MLW Library Being Removed From YouTube You may have noticed large chunks of the MLW video library have been taken down from YouTube. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that part of the MLW library has been removed from YouTube as [...]
Top Women’s Wrestler Looks Set To Sign With WWE Bea Priestley is expected to sign a deal with WWE soon. As reported a few weeks ago, Priestley finished up with Stardom which she has been a part of since 2017. She decided not to re-sign with them a[...]
IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Slammiversary PPV Date IMPACT Wrestling has announced their next big pay-per-view, Slammiversary will take place on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The event will take place live from Nashville. There will be a lot of attention [...]
Update On When WWE Plans To Bring Back Live Fans The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast recently broke the news that WWE NXT was moving to Tuesday Nights and it now appears they have another big scoop. The podcast has received word from a source that WW[...]
Former WWE Superstar Threw Up Before Every Match Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly was recently interviewed by The Asylum Wrestling Store during a virtual autograph signing, during which she revealed that she used to vomit before her wrestling matche[...]
Ric Flair On Bret Hart, 'God He's Bitter' Ric Flair recently addressed Bret Hart’s criticisms of others in the wrestling business on a Jeff Jarrett's My World podcast. He called his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer "bitter" “What I [...]
Zelina Vega Is Reportedly Returning To WWE Zelina Vega is reportedly heading back to WWE. Vega was spotted at the WWE Performance Center today, according to Fightful Select. It is reported she was there for filming of some kind and not just m[...]
