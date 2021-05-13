Steve Austin Comments On Working With Triple H, Reflects On The Two-Man Power Trip

Steve Austin appeared on Drew McIntyre’s “Drew & A” interview series which aired on Peacock and the WWE Network this week. During the episode, he shared his thoughts on Triple H.

“I love working with Triple H,” Austin said. “We hit it off when he came down to WCW way back in the day. We didn’t travel roads together but we were on the same page. We both loved bodybuilding, powerlifting. He’s a great worker, good mind for the business.”

On his time with Triple H in The Two-Man Power Trip:

“But Triple H, a great mind for the game,” Austin continued. “I picked his opinion on many different things, and asked his opinion on many different things when I was on my run, and one of my ideas as a heel that I wanted to do was form a tag team with him, and call it The Two-Man Power Trip. We were really, really trying to get some heat, laying some heavy steel chairs down on The Undertaker, Kane, Hardys, Lita, my God.

“We were doing everything we could in my alliance with him, which kind of ensured that I was headed in a heat direction, and then fate hit one night in a tag match on Monday Night RAW, and he blew out that quad, and that was the end of that, And he made a successful comeback, obviously he’s had one of the greatest runs in the history of the business, but a guy that’s a lot of fun to be in the ring with.”