Brandi Rhodes Says She Was "Moved" By Cody’s Promo On AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes delivered a very powerful promo during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT to set up his match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

His Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to praise his words and said she was "moved" by the whole thing.

“That promo was a piece of history. I’ve never been moved like that. I wasn’t ready for it. I can’t wait until our daughter is old enough to understand it. #AEWDynamite”

“I have my masters and had a full ride to Michigan. You present yourself as an educator…yet you try to reduce a woman to not being smart because her opinion differs from yours…about a wrestling promo. What message does this send?”

That promo was a piece of history. I’ve never been moved like that. I wasn’t ready for it. I can’t wait until our daughter is old enough to understand it. #AEWDynamite — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 13, 2021