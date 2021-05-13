WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Brandi Rhodes Says She Was "Moved" By Cody’s Promo On AEW Dynamite
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 13, 2021
Cody Rhodes delivered a very powerful promo during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT to set up his match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.
His Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to praise his words and said she was "moved" by the whole thing.
“That promo was a piece of history. I’ve never been moved like that. I wasn’t ready for it. I can’t wait until our daughter is old enough to understand it. #AEWDynamite”
“I have my masters and had a full ride to Michigan. You present yourself as an educator…yet you try to reduce a woman to not being smart because her opinion differs from yours…about a wrestling promo. What message does this send?”
