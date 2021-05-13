Former WWE Superstar Threw Up Before Every Match

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly was recently interviewed by The Asylum Wrestling Store during a virtual autograph signing, during which she revealed that she used to vomit before her wrestling matches.

Here is what she said:

“That’s like the one thing that I miss is just walking through the curtain and hearing people and hearing the ‘holla holla’ and people chanting ‘Kelly Kelly’.

Every day and I’ll tell you a funny little thing, right before every match, I would get sick. Like I would throw up in a trash can right before because I was so nervous. All your nerves are, you’re just like, ‘Oh my, I want the crowd to like me tonight, I hope my match, I don’t wanna mess up’.

So many emotions are running through your mind and then the second you run through the curtain, it’s just like relief and excitement and just amazing.

There’s nothing else like it.”

Kelly Kelly was under WWE contract from 2006 until 2012.