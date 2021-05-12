- Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW Title) - Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker (AEW Women's Title) - The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (Stadium Stampede II) - "The American Dream" Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo - "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Brian Cage - Casino Battle Royale for AEW Title shot (Christian Cage, Matt Sydal & TBA)

Darby Allin Cuts Emotional Off-Air Promo Following AEW Dynamite

Following tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT Darby Allin cut a promo to the live audience after losing the TNT Championship to Miro in the main event of the show. Allin expressed how much the title meant

Updated Card For 2021 AEW Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View

The card for the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view is starting to fill up. Following tonight's Dynamite on TNT the lineup looks like this: - Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW Title) - Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker (AEW Women's Title) - The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (Stadium Stampede II) - "The American Dream" Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo - "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Brian Cage - Casino Battle Royale for AEW Title shot (Christian Cage, Matt Sydal & TBA)

Four Matches Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite On TNT

During tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company announced several matches for next week's episode. - Young Bucks (c) vs. Varsity Blondes (AEW Tag-Team Titles)- Serena Deeb (c) vs. Red Velvet (NWA W

AEW Dynamite Set To Go Head-To-Head With WWE SmackDown Later This Month

AEW Dynamite and WWE SmackDown are set to go head-to-head on Friday, May 28, 2021. The reason for the head-to-head scheduling is because the usual Wednesday broadcast for AEW during that week will be

Miro Defeats Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship

Miro won his first championship in his AEW on this week's AEW Dynamite. The former WWE Superstar defeated Darby Allin for the TNT Championship during the main event broadcast on TNT. Miro was domina

Orange Cassidy Possibly Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Referee Calls An Audible

If you felt something wasn't right with tonight's Orange Cassidy vs. PAC match on AEW Dynamite you would be right. In a report from PWInsider, it was revealed the match was originally set to go to a

Stadium Stampede and Casino Battle Royal Matches Announced For Double Or Nothing

Tonight on AEW Dynamite is was revealed that there will be a Casino Battle Royale at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view, with the winner receiving a future title shot. Christian Cage and Mat

SCU Split Up As A Tag Team Following Loss To The Young Bucks

SCU is...no more! It has been known for some time now that the next time SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) lost a tag team match, they would split up as a tag team. That came about tonig

Triple Threat World Title Match Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

Kenny Omega is set to defend his AEW World Title against Orange Cassidy and PAC at AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

Kurt Angle On Wrestling In AEW, 'I’m In The Best Shape Of My Life, But I’m Not Going To Wrestle'

During the latest, The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was interviewed about his career in WWE and TNA Wrestling. Two big talking points out of the interview were

Aleister Black Reveals Body Transformation Ahead Of WWE Return

Aleister Black is set to return to WWE television any day now and he looks to be in the best shape of his career. In a post on Instagram, Black reveals he's been working with fitness coach Josh Frye.

Booker T Doesn't Think His WrestleMania 19 Feud With Triple H Was Racist

In a discussion on his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T discussed the perceived racism of his WrestleMania 19 feud with Triple H in 2003. Booker commented and said he didn't see any "r

Update On Mansoor Not Appearing On Monday's WWE Raw

We reported over the weekend just gone that NXT star Mia Yim's debut on Friday Night SmackDown was reportedly pushed back, it appears WWE has also delayed us seeing Mansoor on Monday Night's. I

Cody Rhodes Announces His Match For AEW Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View

On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced Cody Rhodes will go up against Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. During his promo which ca

Jon Moxley Debuts A New Theme Song On AEW Dynamite

We all knew Jon Moxley was a wild thing and tonight on AEW Dynamite he confirmed it! In the opening of the show on TNT, Moxley defeated Yuji Nagata and retained the IWGP United States Championship. T

Tony Khan Discuses Ricky Starks Neck Injury

During the latest edition of the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on Ricky Starks' following the recent news that he suffered a neck fracture.&

Jim Cornette Says 'It's Not Fair' To Consider Daniel Bryan A Box Office Attraction

During his most recent Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette had high praise for Daniel Bryan's work in WWE, but he drew the line and said "it's not fair" to put him on a list of all-time box office

Jim Ross Says Wednesday Night Wars Were A Cop Out

If there is one man who knows a television rating war it's the legendary Jim Ross. The AEW broadcaster was the lead announcer for WWE during the Attitude Era in the late 90s and early 00s, and

Ric Flair Says He Didn’t Like His Romance Storyline With Lacey Evans

Ric Flair was recently interviewed by ESPN's Ariel Helwani. He discussed the recent storyline with Charlotte Flair and being in a romantic relationship with Lacey Evans on television, which he

Randy Orton Was Denied Major WrestleMania Win Due To Backstage Heat In WWE

On the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton discussed his Triple Threat Match against Angle and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship back at WrestleMania 22. O

Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT On USA Network - May 11, 2021

Tuesday's WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 697,000 viewers, down on last week's 761,000. The two-hour broadcast drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from the previous week's

Chris Jericho Defends His Fall From The Cage During AEW Blood and Guts Match

On the most recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the finish of the Blood and Guts cage match where he was pushed off the top of the structure by MJF. Some viewers felt the fall did

AEW Star Ricky Starks Is Out Of Ring Action With A Neck Injury

AEW star Ricky Starks is reportedly dealing with a neck injury. The injury which was first reported by VoicesOfWrestling.com could keep Starks out of ring action for up to three months. Fightfu

Eric Bischoff Says He's Embarrassed To Be Part Of Randy Savage A&E Documentary

The recent Randy Savage documentary on A&E has is getting mixed reviews to say the least. Many are upset at the portrayal of Randy Savage and those involved in the documentary such as Bubba The Lo