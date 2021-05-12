AEW Dynamite Set To Go Head-To-Head With WWE SmackDown Later This Month
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2021
AEW Dynamite and WWE SmackDown are set to go head-to-head on Friday, May 28, 2021.
The reason for the head-to-head scheduling is because the usual Wednesday broadcast for AEW during that week will be pre-empted by the NBA Playoffs.
You can expect both shows to be action-packed episodes.
