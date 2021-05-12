Orange Cassidy Possibly Injured During Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Referee Calls An Audible

If you felt something wasn't right with tonight's Orange Cassidy vs. PAC match on AEW Dynamite you would be right.

In a report from PWInsider, it was revealed the match was originally set to go to a 20-minute draw, but what actually happened was PAC and Cassidy were both counted after Kenny Omega attacked PAC.

The match was reportedly called short because Cassidy was hurt following a sunset flip powerbomb. Referee Aubrey Edwards called an audible to protect Cassidy from further injury.

UPDATE: Cassidy was legit knocked out during the match.

Looked bad enough for Aubery to throw up the X...hope it is indeed a part of storyline and not something else... pic.twitter.com/85SPMWCsJt — AEW Botches (@aewbotches) May 13, 2021

Omega is set to defend his AEW World Title against Orange Cassidy and PAC at AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.