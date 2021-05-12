Kurt Angle On Wrestling In AEW, 'I’m In The Best Shape Of My Life, But I’m Not Going To Wrestle'

During the latest, The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was interviewed about his career in WWE and TNA Wrestling.

Two big talking points out of the interview were Angle discussing giving Samoa Joe a headbutt in his TNA debut and addressing his AEW status.

Angle on headbutting Samoa Joe during his TNA debut:

“I told Joe I was going to give him a real headbutt and he said, ‘Bring it on’. I brought it on and I cut him open. It was the hard way. I think he was a little pissed off. He got up, partly because of his character, he was behind me, stalking me, and he had this pissed off look on his face. But you know, if you know Joe, you know he was really pissed at that too. It was a great moment. Joe and I had incredible chemistry. We had the highest PPV buy rate in TNA history with that match. I was pleasantly surprised that we were able to draw that many PPV buys. It definitely was an incredible moment.”

Angle on wrestling AEW:

“I’m in the best shape of my life, but I’m not going to wrestle. I’m done with that. Shaquille O’Neal just texted me today and said, ‘You need to come to AEW.’ I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ Actually, if I did wrestle again, it would be most likely for WWE, but I’m not going to do that. AEW was always an option, I just never really considered it because I’m retired. I’ve heard the rumors. That’s what they are. They’re just rumors. People like to talk. They like to get excited about things, and, unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.”