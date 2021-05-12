Cody Rhodes Announces His Match For AEW Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2021
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced Cody Rhodes will go up against Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing on May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
During his promo which can be watched below, Rhodes talked about patriotism for the U.S. and Anthony Ogogo running down the United States.
Below is the updated card for the event:
AEW World Championship Kenny Omega (c) vs. PAC or Orange Cassidy
AEW Women's Championship Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker
Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
