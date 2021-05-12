Jim Cornette Says 'It's Not Fair' To Consider Daniel Bryan A Box Office Attraction

During his most recent Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette had high praise for Daniel Bryan’s work in WWE, but he drew the line and said "it's not fair" to put him on a list of all-time box office attractions in pro-wrestling.

Here is what he said:

“He’s definitely a tremendous in-ring performer, and while all of his promos are not all-time classics, the ones he really believed and really got into, the big one where he was himself, were very, very good and very meaningful.

On not being a box office attraction:

“On a list of all-time box office attractions it’s not fair to put him on it. Because he came along at a time, and was used in a company, where there really was no box office attraction past the company and the package. Yes he’s sold tickets. But was Bryan ever the biggest box office attraction in this business in a calendar year? No. Was he in the top three, four or five? Probably not. Even with his run as WWE champion… Maybe he was by lack of any other draws during that period of time. But the point is, that one big piece of the all-time great puzzle is ‘were you a box office attraction? Did you draw money?’ And almost nobody over the course of the last 15 years apart from John Cena can say that.”

“So you know, for the modern era he’s been tremendous. He’s done fantastic. Over a 125 years I don’t know if we can make that case or not.”