Ric Flair Says He Didn’t Like His Romance Storyline With Lacey Evans

Ric Flair was recently interviewed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

He discussed the recent storyline with Charlotte Flair and being in a romantic relationship with Lacey Evans on television, which he says he didn't like.

"In this instance, I didn’t. The one thing I’ve learned is you aren’t going to win a war when someone has their mind made up and she (Charlotte Flair) most definitely didn’t like it. The one thing I can say about me, I always said ‘yes’. I didn’t want to be that guy that always goes ‘that isn’t perfect for me’. I don’t know how much you’ve followed my career but I’ve been buried in the desert by Russo, I’ve had my head shaved. If you look at the other top guys in history whether it’s Shawn (Michaels) or Hunter or Undertaker or Bret Hart no one has gone through this. I’ve done everything. I got fired for a year for taking my son to the AAU nationals where Dan Severn was the master of ceremonies, and he won. I’ve weathered every storm and I’ve come back.

This was something new and I got to TV and Mr. McMahon wasn’t there to argue the point with and he had stuff going on and I don’t like to put the pressure on someone if I can’t talk to him. He just made up his mind. I think a lot of it is because she’s a Marine and God only knows, we cannot give enough back to the people that served in the military, that’s a given. I think he wanted her to be successful and the way to get successful sometimes is to take two other people that are doing well and give them the rub. She’s a very nice girl, it didn’t fit this time, you know what I mean? But we made the best of it and ultimately, she’s pregnant now with her husband and it wasn’t anything personal. I barely knew her and her whole life is her husband and her daughter.

I didn’t like that one. To him (McMahon), I’m always going to be the ‘Kiss stealing, wheeling-dealing…”, you know what I mean? Which is great because he likes that even though he hated when I used to say it. He used to say, “’80s heels don’t draw”"