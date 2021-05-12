Randy Orton Was Denied Major WrestleMania Win Due To Backstage Heat In WWE

On the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton discussed his Triple Threat Match against Angle and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship back at WrestleMania 22.

Orton revealed he was originally due to win the match and the World Title, but due to his backstage heat at the time the creative plan was changed.

Here’s what Orton said:

"I do remember that they were going with me. So I think prior to that I was supposed to be with Triple H and do the big story going into Mania and I had messed up somewhere along the line, and I think now my punishment was kind of over with and they were ready to go with me again.

I wanna say they were running with me, they wanted to put the title on me for this Triple Threat. I could be wrong, but that’s my memory anyway. Then I think I got a little bit of heat for some young, dumb, punk sh** that I did and I think they ended up going with Rey."