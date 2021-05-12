Randy Orton Was Denied Major WrestleMania Win Due To Backstage Heat In WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2021
On the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton discussed his Triple Threat Match against Angle and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship back at WrestleMania 22.
Orton revealed he was originally due to win the match and the World Title, but due to his backstage heat at the time the creative plan was changed.
Here’s what Orton said:
"I do remember that they were going with me. So I think prior to that I was supposed to be with Triple H and do the big story going into Mania and I had messed up somewhere along the line, and I think now my punishment was kind of over with and they were ready to go with me again.
I wanna say they were running with me, they wanted to put the title on me for this Triple Threat. I could be wrong, but that’s my memory anyway. Then I think I got a little bit of heat for some young, dumb, punk sh** that I did and I think they ended up going with Rey."
https://wrestlr.me/68116/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 12
May 12 - During the latest edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on Ricky Starks’ following [...]
May 12
May 12 - During his most recent Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette had high praise for Daniel Bryan’s work in WWE, but he drew the line and said "it's not [...]
May 12
May 12 - If there is one man who knows a television rating war it's the legendary Jim Ross. The AEW broadcaster was the lead announcer for WWE during th[...]
May 12
May 12 - Ric Flair was recently interviewed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. He discussed the recent storyline with Charlotte Flair and being in a romantic rela[...]
May 12
May 12 - On the most recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Randy Orton discussed his Triple Threat Match against Angle and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavywei[...]
May 12
May 12 - Tuesday's WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 697,000 viewers, down on last week's 761,000. The two-hour broadcast drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demogra[...]
May 12
May 12 - On the most recent Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the finish of the Blood and Guts cage match where he was pushed off the top of the[...]
May 12
May 12 - AEW star Ricky Starks is reportedly dealing with a neck injury. The injury which was first reported by VoicesOfWrestling.com could keep Starks o[...]
May 11
May 11 - The recent Randy Savage documentary on A&E has is getting mixed reviews to say the least. Many are upset at the portrayal of Randy Savage and thos[...]
May 11
May 11 - Impact Wrestling is selling some rare, one-of-a-kind merchandise on their eBay store. Full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Offers Limited[...]
May 11
May 11 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Jeff Hardy appeared and went up against Jinder Mahal and lost the match, which he also lost to Mahal on last week’s[...]
May 11
May 11 - WWE has announced a couple of big matches for next week’s NXT following tonight’s show on USA Network. Check out the card so far below. [...]
May 11
May 11 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw the return of Former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish Fish returned from injury to help Kyle O’Reilly.[...]
May 11
May 11 - During a recent interview with SportingNews.com, Damian Priest revealed how his match WrestleMania 37 was extremely important for his career in WWE. [...]
May 11
May 11 - WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will go up against Breezango in a non-title m[...]
May 11
May 11 - WWE has announced today that a new series called "WWE Evil" will be airing on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show was created, narrated, and produc[...]
May 11
May 11 - Dave Meltzer revealed on today's Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is considering holding SummerSlam 2021 at Madison Square Garden. "I’ve heard[...]
May 11
May 11 - NWA issued the following press statement: NWA Powerrr is back with SuperPowerrr, an extra loaded edition of Our flagship, in-studio show. Appearing:[...]
May 11
May 11 - All Elite Wrestling announced on Monday they would be taking Dynamite back on the road in July. WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter reg[...]
May 11
May 11 - WWE is set to host another NXT TakeOver: In Your House event in June. The June 13 event will be using the same “In Your House” them[...]
May 11
May 11 - As reported last night, there was some concern that Humberto Carrillo possibly suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW. Mike Johnson of PWInsider [...]
May 10
May 10 - Following Monday's WWE RAW, below is the updated WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view card which will take place on May 16 from the WWE ThunderDome at t[...]
May 10
May 10 - On Monday's WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal and his new entourage made their return to the red brand. Tonight’s show saw Mahal appear backstage with his [...]
May 10
May 10 - The Miz vs. Damian Priest is set for WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. It was revealed on Monday's RAW that WrestleMania Backlash will be the end of t[...]
May 10
May 10 - Some bad news coming out of Monday's WWE Raw. Sheamus’s match against Humberto Carrillo ended with a possible injury. Humberto attempted to del[...]